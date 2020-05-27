Oman reports 255 new cases, total deaths 38

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday announced 255 new confirmed cases with Covid-19, out of which 166 are Omanis and 89 residents.

This brings up the total number of Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate to 8,373. The total recoveries, meanwhile, rose to 2,177.

The Ministry of Health in Oman on Wednesday announced the death of a 67-year-old resident, bringing the total number of deaths to 38.

It may be noted that the first Covid-19 death was reported in Oman on April 4.

“More deaths among residents are due to the delay in approaching health institutions and most of the deaths take place in the ICU as many of patients are late in seeking healthcare, also due to chronic symptoms and delay in reaching the hospital, ” the government said.