Oman reports 249 new cases, including six deaths

As many as 249 new cases of Covid-19) were registered in the Sultanate on Tuesday, in addition to six new deaths.

The total number of registered positive cases in the Sultanate has reached 82,299 injuries, including 539 deaths.

A total of 77,072 patients have recovered, bringing the recovery rate to 93.6 percent.

The Ministry stated that the number of patients admitted to hospitals during the past 24 hours is 71, bringing the total number of inpatients to 467, including 165 in the ICU.