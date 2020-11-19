Oman reports 231 new cases, 5 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 231 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 121,360.

MOH also reported five new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,365.

The total recovery cases reached 112,406, which is 92.6 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Twenty-three people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 272, including 127 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).