CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 231 new cases, 5 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 231 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 121,360.

MOH also reported five new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,365.

The total recovery cases reached 112,406, which is 92.6 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Twenty-three people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 272, including 127 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8748 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

1,311 recoveries in Oman in a single day

Vinod Nair Comments Off on 1,311 recoveries in Oman in a single day

Ministries sign agreement to facilitate workers’ permits

Oman Observer Comments Off on Ministries sign agreement to facilitate workers’ permits

3rd Entrepreneurship Award launched

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on 3rd Entrepreneurship Award launched