Local Main 

Oman reports 229 new cases and 8 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 229 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 125, 115.

MOH reported eight Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,452.

The total recovery cases reached 116,506, which is 93.1 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Nine people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 147, including 78 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8941 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Beaches in Oman to remain closed

Oman Observer Comments Off on Beaches in Oman to remain closed

Oman steps up checks on Australian melons

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman steps up checks on Australian melons

Opex to promote Omani products at Algerian expo

Oman Observer Comments Off on Opex to promote Omani products at Algerian expo