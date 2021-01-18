CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 221 new cases; 2 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 221 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 131, 790.

MOH reported two Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,514.

The total recovery cases reached 124, 213, or 94.1 percent of the total cases reported.

Six patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 72, including 21 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

