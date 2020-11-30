CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 215 new cases, 5 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 215 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 123, 699.

MOH also reported five new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,423.

The total recovery cases reached 115, 216, which is 93.1 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Twenty people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 210, including 108 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

