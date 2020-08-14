Local Main 

Oman reports 212 new cases, including six deaths

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 82,743, while the number of recoveries stood at 77, 427, comprising 93.6 percent. The Ministry of Health reported 212 new cases and six deaths of Covid-19 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 557, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 49 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 425, of which 153 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

