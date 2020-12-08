Local Main 

Oman reports 211 new cases and 2 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 211 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 125, 326.

MOH reported two Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,454.

The total recovery cases reached 116,720, which is 93.1 percent of the total cases reported so far.

16 people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 143, including 72 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

