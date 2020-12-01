CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 209 new cases, 7 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 209 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 123, 908.

MOH also reported seven new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,430.

The total recovery cases reached 115, 441, which is 93.1 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Eighteen people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 199, including 105 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

