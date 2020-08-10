Oman reports 207 cases, including 8 deaths

As many as 207 new cases of Covid-19) were registered in the Sultanate on Monday, in addition to eight new death cases.

Of these, 167 of the new cases were Omanis and 40 non-Omanis, bringing the total number of positive cases to 81, 787 in the Sultanate, in addition to 521 death cases.

The Ministry also pointed out that 1,433 new cases have recovered, bringing the total to 76, 124.

MOH pointed out that 53 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 482, of which 172 are in intensive care units (ICU).