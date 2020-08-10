Local Main 

Oman reports 207 cases, including 8 deaths

Oman Observer

As many as 207  new cases of Covid-19) were registered in the Sultanate on Monday, in addition to eight new death cases.

Of these, 167 of the new cases were Omanis and 40 non-Omanis, bringing the total number of positive cases to 81, 787 in the Sultanate, in addition to 521 death cases.

The Ministry also pointed out that 1,433 new cases have recovered, bringing the total to 76, 124.

MOH pointed out that 53 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 482, of which 172 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7508 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Omani officer gets award at UK military academy

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani officer gets award at UK military academy

27 per cent fall in oil revenues

Oman Observer Comments Off on 27 per cent fall in oil revenues

State Council member elected Vice-President, Arab Parliament

Oman Observer Comments Off on State Council member elected Vice-President, Arab Parliament