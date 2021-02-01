Oman reports 198 new cases, 3 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MoH) reported 198 new cases of Covid-19 in three days, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 134,524.

The ministry also reported three new Covid 19-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 1,532.

The total cases of recovery reached 126,949, which is 95 percent of the total recovery rate.

Eleven patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 92, including 22 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

