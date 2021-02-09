Oman reports 197 cases, one death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday reported 197 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 136,187.

MOH reported one Covid 19-related death, bringing the total death toll to 1,536.

The total recovery cases reached 128, 089, which is 94 percent of the total cases reported.

Twenty-six patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 142, including 42 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The ministry has called upon all citizens and residents to keep cleaning hands with soap and water, avoid touching the face, nose, mouth and eyes, follow healthy habits when sneezing and coughing, and strictly adhere to the social and physical distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the Ministry of Health.