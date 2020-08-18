Oman reports 192 new cases, including 9 deaths

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 83,418, while the number of recoveries stood at 77, 797, comprising 93.5 percent.

The Ministry of Health reported 192 new cases and 9 deaths of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 597, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 55 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 457, of which 154 are in intensive care units (ICU).