Local Main 

Oman reports 192 new cases, including 9 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 83,418, while the number of recoveries stood at 77, 797, comprising 93.5 percent.

The Ministry of Health reported 192 new cases and 9 deaths of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 597, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 55 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 457, of which 154 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7592 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Job Security Fund to laid-off Omani employees

Zainab Al Nasseri Comments Off on Job Security Fund to laid-off Omani employees

Bin Alawi takes part in World Economic Forum in Davos

Oman Observer Comments Off on Bin Alawi takes part in World Economic Forum in Davos

Citizen donates RO700,000 for healthcare facilities in interior

Oman Observer Comments Off on Citizen donates RO700,000 for healthcare facilities in interior