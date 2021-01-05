CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 190 cases, zero death

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 190 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 129,774.

MOH reported one new Covid 19-related death, bringing the total death toll to 1,502.

The total recovery cases reached 122, 406, which is 94.3 % of the total recovery rate.

Twelve patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 12, including 26 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9263 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Travel insurance mandatory for Schengen Visa applicants

Oman Observer Comments Off on Travel insurance mandatory for Schengen Visa applicants

Oman adopts electronic airway bill for airfreight shipments

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman adopts electronic airway bill for airfreight shipments

Syria monitor says IS chief reported dead

Oman Observer Comments Off on Syria monitor says IS chief reported dead