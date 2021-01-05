Oman reports 190 cases, zero death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 190 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 129,774.

MOH reported one new Covid 19-related death, bringing the total death toll to 1,502.

The total recovery cases reached 122, 406, which is 94.3 % of the total recovery rate.

Twelve patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 12, including 26 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).