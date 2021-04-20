CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Oman reports 19 deaths, 1,263 cases in 24 hours

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1, 263 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases to 182,693.

Nineteen (19) new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,909.

Ninety-two (92) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 805, including 263 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 162,656, which is 89 percent of the total cases reported.

