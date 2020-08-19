Local Main 

Oman reports 188 new cases, including six deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 83,606, while the number of recoveries stood at 78, 188, comprising 93.5 percent.

The Ministry of Health reported 188 new cases and six deaths of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 603, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 36 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 436, of which 158 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7605 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Crackdown on shopping portal for selling ‘fake’ smart appliances

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Crackdown on shopping portal for selling ‘fake’ smart appliances

Oman tourism drive kicks off in Moscow

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman tourism drive kicks off in Moscow

Oman strongly condemns terror attacks in Iran

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman strongly condemns terror attacks in Iran