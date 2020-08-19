Oman reports 188 new cases, including six deaths

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 83,606, while the number of recoveries stood at 78, 188, comprising 93.5 percent.

The Ministry of Health reported 188 new cases and six deaths of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 603, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 36 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 436, of which 158 are in intensive care units (ICU).