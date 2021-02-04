CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 185 new cases, zero deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday reported 185 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 135,041.

MOH reported zero Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,532.

The total recovery cases reached 127, 266,  94.2 percent of the total cases reported.

14 patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 96, including 29 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9576 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

OCCI chair at SQU to help enhance economic research

Oman Observer Comments Off on OCCI chair at SQU to help enhance economic research

MoD issues regulations on use of arms and explosives

Oman Observer Comments Off on MoD issues regulations on use of arms and explosives

Oman condemns bombings in Kabul diplomatic district

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman condemns bombings in Kabul diplomatic district