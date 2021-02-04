Oman reports 185 new cases, zero deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday reported 185 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 135,041.

MOH reported zero Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,532.

The total recovery cases reached 127, 266, 94.2 percent of the total cases reported.

14 patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 96, including 29 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).