Oman reports 182 new cases, one death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday reported 182 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 130070.

MOH reported one new Covid 19-related death, bringing the total death toll to 1,505.

The total recovery cases reached 122, 556 which is 94.2 % of the total recovery rate.

Thirteen patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 69, including  29 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

