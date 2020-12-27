Oman reports 182 cases, 4 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 182 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 128,472.

MOH reported four new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,495.

The total recovery cases reached 120, 976, which is 94.2 of the total recovery rate.

Seventeen people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 87, including 35 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).