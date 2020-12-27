Local Main 

Oman reports 182 cases, 4 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 182 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 128,472.

MOH reported four new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,495.

The total recovery cases reached 120, 976, which is 94.2 of the total recovery rate.

Seventeen people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 87, including 35 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9178 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Jail term, hefty fine for failing to report Covid-19

Oman Observer Comments Off on Jail term, hefty fine for failing to report Covid-19

NBC Mashura initiative highlights intellectual property and trademark

Oman Observer Comments Off on NBC Mashura initiative highlights intellectual property and trademark

Visas to citizens from 3 countries

Vinod Nair Comments Off on Visas to citizens from 3 countries