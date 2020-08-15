Local Main 

Oman reports 181 new cases, including 5 deaths

Oman Observer 2483 Views

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 82,924, while the number of recoveries stood at 77, 550, comprising 93.6 percent. The Ministry of Health reported 181 new cases and five deaths of Covid-19 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 562, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 61 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 462, of which 153 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7561 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Adventure tourism highlights topography of Sultanate

Oman Observer Comments Off on Adventure tourism highlights topography of Sultanate

India offers scholarship for NRI children

Oman Observer Comments Off on India offers scholarship for NRI children

ACROBATIC, FUN SHOWS PULL CROWDS

Oman Observer Comments Off on ACROBATIC, FUN SHOWS PULL CROWDS