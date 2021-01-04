CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 180 cases, one new death

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 180 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 129,584.

MOH reported one new Covid 19-related death, bringing the total death toll to 1,502.

The total recovery cases reached 122, 372, which is 94.4 % of the total recovery rate.

Four patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 67, including 29 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9248 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

OCCI to celebrate 45th anniversary on Monday

Oman Observer Comments Off on OCCI to celebrate 45th anniversary on Monday

India seeks comment on plans to make airbags mandatory

Oman Observer Comments Off on India seeks comment on plans to make airbags mandatory

Reflection of loyalty, love and gratitude

Oman Observer Comments Off on Reflection of loyalty, love and gratitude