Oman reports 180 cases, one new death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 180 new cases of Covid-19 on Monday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 129,584.

MOH reported one new Covid 19-related death, bringing the total death toll to 1,502.

The total recovery cases reached 122, 372, which is 94.4 % of the total recovery rate.

Four patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 67, including 29 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).