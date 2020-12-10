Local Main 

Oman reports 179 new cases and two deaths

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 179 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 125, 669

MOH reported two Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,463.

The total recovery cases reached 117,327, which is 93 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Thirteen (13) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 135, including 65 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

