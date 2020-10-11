CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 1,761 new cases, 29 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday announced 1,761 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths.

It may be noted that new cases were not reported during the weekend (Friday and Saturday).

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 105, 890, while the number of recoveries stood at 92,840, which is 87.6 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 1, 038.

The Ministry also pointed out that 65 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 562, of which 219 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

