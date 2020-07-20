Oman reports 1,739 new cases, including 8 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Monday announced that eight people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 326.

MOH also announced 1,739 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,514 Omanis and 225 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 68,400.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 957 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 274, 475.

MOH also reported that 1,146 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 45,150 in Oman.

A total of 75 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 574, including 170 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.