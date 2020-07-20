Corona graphic
CORONAVIRUS Front Stories Local 

Oman reports 1,739 new cases, including 8 deaths

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Monday announced that eight people died of  Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 326.

MOH also announced 1,739 new cases of Covid-19 in the  Sultanate, including 1,514 Omanis and 225 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 68,400.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 957 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 274, 475.

MOH also reported that 1,146 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 45,150 in Oman.

A total of 75 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 574, including 170 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 7293 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Food inspection to be intensified for Eid al Adha

Oman Observer Comments Off on Food inspection to be intensified for Eid al Adha

Royal Air Force marks Armed Forces Day

Oman Observer Comments Off on Royal Air Force marks Armed Forces Day

OJA holds workshop on women’s rights

Oman Observer Comments Off on OJA holds workshop on women’s rights