Oman reports 1,722 new cases, 28 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced 1,722 new cases of Covid-19  in the Sultanate, taking the total confirmed cases to 93, 475.

The number of recoveries stood at 85, 418, which is 91.3 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Twenty-eight new Covid-19 related death cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total to 846.

The ministry also pointed out that 64 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, bringing the total of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients to 554, of which 172 are in intensive care units (ICU).  ONA

