Oman reports 172 new cases, zero death

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday reported 172 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 130,780.

MOH reported zero new Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,508.

The total recovery cases reached 123, 024 which is 94.1 % of the total recovery rate.

Eleven patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 56, including  23 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

