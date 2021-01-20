Oman reports 171 new cases, zero deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 171 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 132,317.

MOH reported zero Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,516.

The total recovery cases reached 124, 579, or 94.1 per cent of the total cases reported.

Fifteen patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 84, including 24 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).