Oman reports 17 deaths, 1,077 cases in 24 hours

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1, 077 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 183,770.

Seventeen (17 ) new deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 1,926.

One hundred and fifteen (115) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 812, including 264 in intensive care units (ICUs).

The total recovery cases reached 163,750, which is 89.1 percent of the total cases reported.

