Oman reports 1,679 new cases, 8 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced that eight people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 281.

MOH also announced 1,679 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,313 Omanis and 366 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 61, 247.

According to MOH, a total of 4, 613 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 253, 444.

MOH also reported that 1,051 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 39, 038 in Oman.

A total of 89 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 530, including 139 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.