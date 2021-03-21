CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 1,665 new cases, over 100 patients in ICUs

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1, 665 new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 150, 800.

MOH reported two Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,622.

The total recovery cases reached 139, 100, which is 93 percent of the total cases reported.

Fifty-two were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 331, including 103 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

