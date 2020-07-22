Corona graphic
Oman reports 1,660 new cases, including 12 deaths

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Wednesday announced that 12 people died of  Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 349.

MOH also announced 1,660 new cases of Covid-19 in the  Sultanate, including 1,364 Omanis and 296 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 71,547.

According to MOH, a total of 4, 798 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 284, 244.

MOH also reported that 1,314 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 47,922 in Oman.

A total of 76 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 577, including 165 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.

 

 

