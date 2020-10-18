Oman reports 1,657 new cases, 30 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,657 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 109,953.

Today’s figures include that of the cases recorded during the weekend.

MOH also reported 30 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,101.

The total recovery cases reached 95,624, while the recovery rate dropped to 86.9%.

During the past 24 hours reached 48 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 518 cases, of whom 203 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).