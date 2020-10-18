Local Main 

Oman reports 1,657 new cases, 30 deaths

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 1,657 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 109,953.

Today’s figures include that of the cases recorded during the weekend.

MOH also reported 30 new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,101.

The total recovery cases reached 95,624, while the recovery rate dropped to 86.9%.

During the past 24 hours reached 48 people were hospitalized, taking the total number of inpatients to 518 cases, of whom 203 cases are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 8297 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Projects worth RO 600,000

Oman Observer Comments Off on Projects worth RO 600,000

Abandoned copper mine polluted groundwater

Oman Observer Comments Off on Abandoned copper mine polluted groundwater

Displaced brace for long wait as Mayon rumbles on

Oman Observer Comments Off on Displaced brace for long wait as Mayon rumbles on