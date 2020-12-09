Local Main 

Oman reports 164 new cases and 7 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 164 new cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 125, 490

MOH reported seven Covid 19-related deaths, taking the total death toll to 1,461.

The total recovery cases reached 117,034, which is 93.3 percent of the total cases reported so far.

Eighteen (18) people were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 141, including 71 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

