Oman reports 162 new cases, including 10 deaths

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 83,086, while the number of recoveries stood at 77, 680, comprising 93.6 percent.

The Ministry of Health reported 162 new cases and 10 deaths of Covid-19 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 572, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 40 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 466, of which 151 are in intensive care units (ICU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

