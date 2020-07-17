Oman reports 1,619 new cases, 8 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Friday announced that eight people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 298.

MOH also announced 1,619 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,249 Omanis and 370 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 64,193.

According to MOH, a total of 4, 721 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 262,869.

MOH also reported that 1,360 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 41, 450 in Oman.

A total of 77 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 555, including 157 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.