Oman reports 1,605 new cases, including six deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday announced 1,605 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 684 Omanis and 921 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 31,076 including 6 new deaths. This is also the biggest single-day jump in the number of cases.

According to MOH, a total of 4,554 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Six new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total toll to 137.

MOH also reported that 856 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 16,408 in Oman.

A total of 58 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 407, including 100 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

