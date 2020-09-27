Oman reports 1,543 cases and 24 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced 1543 new covid-19 cases and 24 deaths as per data available from Thursday to Saturday.

The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 97, 450, while the number of recoveries stood at 87, 801, which is 90 percent of the cases reported.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths stood at 909.

The Ministry also pointed out that 63 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized COVID-19-infected patients stands at 523, of which 200 are in intensive care units (ICU).