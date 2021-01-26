Oman reports 154 new cases, 2 new deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday reported 154 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 133, 407.

MOH reported two new Covid 19-related deaths, keeping the total death toll at 1,524.

The total recovery cases reached 126,409, which is 95% of the total recovery rate.

Fourteen patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 94, including 32 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).