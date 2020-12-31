CORONAVIRUS Main 

Oman reports 148 cases, 2 new deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday reported 148 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 128,867.

MOH reported two new Covid 19-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,499.

The total recovery cases reached 121, 890, which is 94.6 % of the total recovery rate.

Eleven patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 84, including 34 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

