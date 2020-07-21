Oman reports 1,437 new cases, including 11 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Tuesday announced that 11 people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 337.

MOH also announced 1,437 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,159 Omanis and 328 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 69,887.

According to MOH, a total of 4, 701 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 279, 446.

MOH also reported that 1,458 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 46,608 in Oman.

A total of 67 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 582, including 169 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.