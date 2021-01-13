CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

Oman reports 142 new cases; no deaths for three days

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday reported 142 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 131, 086.

MOH reported zero new Covid 19-related death, keeping the total death toll at 1,508.

The total recovery cases reached 123, 415 which is 94.1 % of the total recovery rate.

Eight patients were hospitalized during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 55, including 21 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

