Oman reports 1,409 cases, 18 deaths

Muscat: Over 4,000 cases and 49 deaths of COVID-19 were reported in the GCC on Sunday, underlining the fact that the situation is far from under control in the region and the second wave cannot be ruled out.

The increase in the number of infected cases coincides with the opening of airports, schools, and public places in countries like Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE.

Of these 4,268 cases and 28 cases were reported in Saudi Arabia and 1,409 new cases and 18 deaths in the Sultanate.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate is 89,746, compared to the number of recoveries is 83,771. The recovery rate is 93.3 per cent of the total confirmed cases in Oman.

So far, Oman has reported COVID-19-related 780 deaths, compared to 4,268 deaths in Saudi Arabia, 205 in Qatar, 560 in Kuwait, and 399 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The ministry said that 52 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, taking the COVID-19-infected patients admitted to hospitals to 470, of which 161 are in intensive care units (ICU).

The overall number of global Coronavirus cases has topped 28.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 918,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 28,650,588 and the fatalities rose to 918,796, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,482,503 and 193,670 respectively, according to the CSSE.

India is currently in second place in terms of cases at 4,659,984, while the country’s death toll stood at 77,472.

In terms of cases, Brazil ranks third (4,315,687), and is followed by Russia (1,053,663), Peru (716,670), Colombia (702,088), Mexico (663,973), South Africa (648,214), Spain (566,326), Argentina (546,481), Chile (432,666), France (402,811), Iran (399,940), the UK (367,592), Bangladesh (336,044), Saudi Arabia (325,050), Pakistan (300,955), Turkey (289,635), Iraq (286,778), Italy (286,297), Germany (260,817), Philippines (257,863), Indonesia (214,746), Ukraine (155,558), Israel (152,722), Canada (138,163), Bolivia (125,172), Qatar (121,523), Ecuador (116,451), Kazakhstan (106,729), Dominican Republic (103,092), Romania (102,386), Panama (101,041) and Egypt (100,856), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Brazil (131,210), Mexico (70,604), the UK (41,712), Italy (35,603), France (30,902), Peru (30,470), Spain

(29,747), Iran (23,029), Colombia (22,734), Russia (18,426), South Africa (15,427), Chile (11,895), Argentina (11,263) and Ecuador (10,864).