Oman reports 1,404 new cases, including 5 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Sunday announced 1,404 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 400 Omanis and 1,004 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases in the Sultanate to 23,481, including 104 deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 3,596 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Five new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total toll to 104.

MOH also reported that 41 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 7,530 in Oman.

A total of 39 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 313, including 100 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The minister urged everyone to adhere to preventive measures particularly social distancing and wearing a face mask in public and crowded places.

Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al-Saeedi, Minister of Health has said the reason for the increased number of recoveries is that the Sultanate has reduced the post-recovery period to 10 from 14 days.