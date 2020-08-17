Oman reports 140 new cases, including 16 deaths

Muscat: The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate has reached 83,226, while the number of recoveries stood at 77, 812, comprising 93.5 percent.

The Ministry of Health reported 140 new cases and 10 deaths of Covid-19 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the total number of Covid-19 related death cases stood at 588, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry also pointed out that 54 cases were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalized Covid-19-infected patients stands at 460, of which 150 are in intensive care units (ICU).