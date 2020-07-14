Oman reports 1,389 new cases, 14 deaths in 24 hours

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Monday announced that 14 people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 273.

MOH also announced 1,389 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,050 Omanis and 339 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 59, 568.

According to MOH, a total of 4, 044 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 244, 831.

MOH also reported that 730 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 37, 987 in Oman.

A total of 79 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 514, including 149 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.