Oman reports 1,361 new cases, including 3 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced 1,361 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 875 Omanis and 486 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 42, 555.

Three new deaths were also reported due to Covid-19, taking the total toll to 188.

According to MOH, a total of 4, 049 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

MOH also reported that 1,156  patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 25, 318 in Oman.

A total of 48 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 420, including 114 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

