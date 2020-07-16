Corona graphic
Oman reports 1,327 new cases, 9 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health has announced that nine people died of  Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 290.

MOH also announced 1,327 new cases of Covid-19 in the  Sultanate, including 1,008 Omanis and 319 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 62, 574.

According to MOH, a total of 4, 704 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 258, 148.

MOH also reported that 1,052 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 40, 090 in Oman.

A total of 85 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 549, including 149 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.

 

 

