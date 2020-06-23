CORONAVIRUS Main 

Oman reports 1,318 new cases, including 3 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday announced 1,318 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 853 Omanis and 465 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 32,394 including 3 new deaths.

According to MOH, a total of 3,940 people were tested in the last 24 hours.

Three new deaths were reported due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total toll to 140.

MOH also reported that 871 patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 17,279 in Oman.

A total of 52 people were admitted to the hospital today, taking the number of people in hospitals to 421, including 97 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

 

