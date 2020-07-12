CORONAVIRUS Main 

Oman reports 1,318 new cases, 9 deaths

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Sunday announced that nine people died of  Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 257.

MOH also announced 1,318 new cases of Covid-19 in the  Sultanate, including 1009 Omanis and 309 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 56,015.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 570  people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 238,614.

MOH also reported that 843 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 36, 098 in Oman.

A total of 65 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 525, including 143 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.

 

