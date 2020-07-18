Oman reports 1,311 new cases, death toll crosses 300

Muscat: The Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that ten people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total death toll in Oman to 308.

MOH also announced 1,311 new cases of Covid-19 in the Sultanate, including 1,078 Omanis and 233 residents, which brought the total number of positive cases to 65,504.

According to MOH, a total of 3, 976 people were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests in Oman to 266, 845.

MOH also reported that 1,322 new patients recovered from Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries from the disease to 42, 772 in Oman.

A total of 79 people were admitted to the hospital yesterday, taking the number of people in hospitals to 574, including 164 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The Ministry has called upon everyone to take individual and social responsibility and comply with precautionary measures, especially wearing masks following social distance.